To the editor:
What motivates the majority of us to become involved, rather than assuming our efforts would be in vain? If I look at the divide between the conservative or liberal points of view, in general, they are different ideas about making our country a better place for all of us. In broad terms, this is the function of government. I don’t think any of us, no matter how committed to one side or the other, would really want there to be only a conservative or liberal policy being considered in Washington.
Is government serving you? This is a question I wondered about when Mitch McConnell announced that his first priority was to make sure Barack Obama got nothing done as the just-elected president of the United States. What does that have to do with governing or public service? The Merrick Garland stonewalling was another example of government gone astray. Given this sort of hyper-partisan behavior, whey wouldn’t people just tune out?
In 2016, “we the people” elected Donald J. Trump as the 45th president. I think this in part was a reaction to having our first black president, and also a desire to bring someone into office who had decidedly different qualifications than anyone preceding him. For the conservatives who voted for him, I understand their reasons but is this what you really bargained for? The tensions between a conservative or liberal agenda should result in a balanced agenda, not dysfunction. Where are the politicians who seek election because they are dedicated to public service, not self-service? What goes on now in Washington is a circus, entertainment played out on the cable news. We, the taxpayers, are entitled to a functioning government that services us for the well-being of our society, not this. Donald Trump seems far too concerned with himself and dragging others down into the mud than cleaning up anything or governing for the people.
No matter what party you identify with, stewardship of our plant and its environment are common to all of us. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we have to act responsibly to ensure there is a future. What the Trump administration has done to gut the environmental laws is a direct threat to that future. The children of our nation and the world are standing up and being counted for a safer place to live. In two key areas, they are leading: The necessary and rational focus on gun safety and the environment.
I think we have to rise above the carnival of politics and become involved in changes that will ensure a positive future for coming generations, NOW.
Geoffrey
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.