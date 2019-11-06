To the editor:
In World War II, faced with the threats of Germany and Japan, people accepted rationing, planted victory gardens, and signed up to go fight and possibly die.
Now, faced with the existential threat of climate change, we are arguing about whether it’s OK to put up a clothesline. (“Right to dry’ law would protect clotheslines, Oct. 30.) Because our property values might take a hit, or we might have to see our neighbor’s nighties?
Friends, we need to get a grip.
Sue Donaldson
Cambridge
