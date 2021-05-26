To the editor:
After a long winter, a short spring -- as is typical in New England -- and a very difficult year due to COVID-19, it will soon be summer! Summer on Cape Ann is very special since we are surrounded by beautiful beaches and parks that rival those in any place around the world. Although we are year-round communities, we are also tourist destinations. Tourists enjoy Cape Ann and also boost our local economy as they pay fees for activities, shop and frequent our restaurants.
Very often people form out of town may look different from us. However, just like us, they love their families, want what’s best for them, and want them to be safe. So, when you see children, adolescents and adults of color in our community, don’t be afraid of them. Please don’t call the police on them. They came to see the sights, shop and enjoy the beaches, not to harm us. Remember that they are just people, like us, out to enjoy a summer day! We are becoming a multicultural society, so let’s embrace others whose only difference is that they don’t look like us.
Have a safe and happy summer!
Barbara Kaplan
Rockport