To the editor:
Perhaps I should care more about the dialogue about Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken regarding COVID-19 vaccines and other harassment episodes she has been accused of. However, I don’t really care to hear all this grievance publicly. I thought the Board of Health had professionally resolved and clarified the roles of their state-mandated responsibilities and those of the mayor to everyone’s satisfaction and moved on.
Certainly, bullying and harassment are serious. They are simply wrong. But for our community to be apparently surprised that our mayor swears, yells, or has at times an unorthodox demeanor is ludicrous. This is exactly who this community voted for, a loud woman with more moxie than diplomacy. She may need some workplace counseling for better interpersonal skills but what’s happening feels more like a public flogging or escalating pile-on that will only hurt the city’s hiring and appointment of quality city employees, those running for elected positions or board and commission volunteers.
I clearly remember the mayor’s COVID-19 messages to all of us. Those many months were frightening and the information and reassurance of Sefatia’s community messages were a comfort and the best source of local information I was provided. Having been a community health nurse for decades, I am also aware of the long-standing help and commitment to health care Sefatia has provided our community, to our elders and immigrants and basically anyone who ever asked her. This should not be forgotten in this current dialogue.
Our mayor is a flawed person just like the rest of us. It seems she has learned more diplomacy through these recent complaints; she’s acquiesced, apologized, and formally worked on her presentation and people skills. That, and internal deliberation and problem solving to create a better functioning and more equitable city government involving all should be enough. Beyond that, let the people decide, without further pre-election sensationalism and character assassination. At least, include her whole story in the dialogue, the caring and dedication she has provided to Gloucester over the long haul.
Marcia F. Hart, RN
Gloucester