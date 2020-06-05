To the editor:
It all started with corned beef and cabbage.
When Boston businesswoman and Gloucester resident Eileen Kelley pulled into the popular Causeway Restaurant for dinner in March, she was presented with the traditional St. Patrick’s Day fare. Driving home, her first thought was other people should know about this, especially since the world was in free fall due to the COVID19 pandemic.
Resourceful by nature, Eileen immediately launched her Gloucester Bites Facebook site. An instant partnership evolved between residents and local food services. Two months later, Gloucester Bites has united 1,038 hungry customers with 66 restaurants and other food service providers. Seafood services post their catch and chefs post their menu of the day for pre order and pick up. Diners call in their order and pay via credit card. In addition to the Causeway, some of the other participants include Fisherman’s Wharf, Jeff’s Variety, Cape Ann loberstermen, Oliver’s Harbor, The Village, Mom’s, Maria’s Pizza, George’s Goombadi’s and Woodman’s. The list continues to grow as more restaurants open for take out, the new normal.
Locally sourced food is the backbone of the Massachusetts agriculture industry. Our fishing fleet is world renowned. According to Undercurrent News and NOAA, in 2016 28,576 metric tons of fish worth $52 million was landed in Gloucester. Some of those species included cod, haddock, redfish and flounder. The Cape Ann Farmers Market is a robust food festival happening once a week at Stage Fort Park during the summer and fall. Due to its popularity with customers and vendors, the market relocates to the basement of the UU church in the off season.
Gloucester has always been a destination for the famished foodie seeking a large Italian sub with everything on it (including hot peppers) at Destino’s, to the trendy Tonno apps, to the waterfront dining experience on the Gloucester House deck. Gloucester Bites has taken this dining experience to an entirely new level.
Although we are all sequestered in our homes, customers can still be greeted by their favorite food servers. Instead of the traditional dining experience provided by restaurants, the individual kitchen table creates an intimate place within our homes. In addition, suppliers supporting the food chain, from truckers to paper product producers and beverage distilleries continue to benefit as well.
In these times, while we are alone, yet growing closer together, once again Gloucester steps up to support neighbors and friends. Soon we will cautiously step out from cabin fever, embracing a new season with social distancing, and face masks covering caution.
Manga, manga. Bon appetit. Let’s eat!
Janet Knott
Gloucester