To the editor:
If asked on a multiple-choice test to describe Gloucester, I doubt many residents would select Joel Favazza’s answer: a dystopian hellscape where developers are the real victims (”A sad cycle,” July 1 letter to the editor). He touches on everything from showerheads to taxes to potholes, but the upshot seems to be that if you ever object to development, you are part of a cabal that wants to scare away tourists and stop people from living here. He even claims that city officials “instruct staff to make the city unfriendly for construction.” First off, “Huh?” And second, let’s see some proof.
Development in Gloucester has always been difficult. We’re perched on solid granite left by the glaciers and much of our spectacular land and water is protected by federal and state law. Mr. Favazza’s arguments overlook the fact that these natural resources are exactly what bring in tourist dollars and make the city a desirable place to live.
Citizens rarely oppose developments that conform to the laws and existing zoning. It’s developer overreach – variances and special permits – that generates the real opposition. It’s delusional to claim that our city is hostile to developers. Citizen groups often must intervene, at great personal expense, when the city approves projects after failing to apply the law or being intimidated by well-financed developers.
The fact that Mr. Favazza is a lawyer who represents developers doesn’t make him unqualified to offer an opinion. But before he levels such charges against citizens and city officials, he owes more than stereotypes and conspiracy theories.
Grant Clark
Gloucester