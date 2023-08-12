To the editor:
As a volunteer advocate for refugees and other persons who find themselves on the other side of the law, I recently observed inhumane policies related to those who have served time in our prison system. I write not to point fingers at any member of the Gloucester Police force but to address policies that contribute to an unnecessarily punitive system for those who have served time in our jails and prisons.
Late last month I was advocating for a Mr. X who was released to the street without any of his possessions that were impounded upon arrest: car keys, wallet, license, other IDs, cash, and medications for high blood pressure and diabetes. The day after his release we went to the Gloucester police station to retrieve these belongings. We were told that said items had been sent to the Middleton facility and that only the public defender attorney could retrieve them. The lawyer made a call and the next day we were told by a different but similarly curt, respectful officer that Mr. X’s belongings were locked in a property safe and that only one police officer had the keys to that safe. That officer was on vacation and would not return for over a week; we were told to come back then with a notarized letter (how do you get a notarized letter with no ID?).
I tried to call the police chief several times and to see him in person as well; no calls were returned, and he was not available for an impromptu or a scheduled appointment. Meanwhile Mr X had to wait in a local motel with no money, no ID, no access to his locked car, and no meds.
Ultimately, the public defender filed an emergency injunction to get access to Mr. X’s property and medications. One hour later, I was able to secure his belongings that were now unaccountably available despite the vacationing police officer with the “only” set of keys. The procedure did not require a notarized form; I was able to sign a form myself without even being asked to show any form of my own identification.
The chaos and confusion of the policies related to prisoner release are something that police and citizens must make an effort to change. To release a prisoner to the street without his belongings for over a week is the non-violent equivalent to kicking a man when he is already down. Can we all not do better?
George Record
Manchester