Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain and becoming windy. Rain may be heavy late. Low 62F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.