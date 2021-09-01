To the editor:
The Gloucester Stage Company is halfway through its 43rd season. This Cape Ann cultural icon has taken the extraordinary step of staging all of its productions thus far outdoors to insure enhanced safety during the COVID-19 threat. These productions are held at the Windhover Performing Arts Center in Rockport.
The risks of staging outdoor performances has been rewarded by continued full house audiences for these fabulous plays.
The Stage Company, as our steady cultural beacon, will employ more than 140 people this season. For many of the artists, i.e. actors, directors other performing arts professionals, this is their first work since the COVID-19 lockdown.
We are certainly lucky to live in this area and be able to enjoy these delightful theater offerings.
If you haven’t attended, now is the time to enjoy a wonderful theatrical experience in the woods.
Thank you Gloucester Stage!
Judith and Harry Hoglander
Gloucester