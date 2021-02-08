To the editor:
What is to become of the GOP? Has MAGA-maniacy enslaved “the party of Lincoln”? Can traditional, moderate Republicans resuscitate the frail, comatose, venerable Institution?
If the radical MAGA faction is allowed to peel off and form a third Party, the GOP will succumb to a self-inflicted mortal wound. A schism would only serve to unite and empower Democrats for at least the foreseeable future, perhaps longer.
Republicans have arrived at a fork in the road. If they split off on two divergent trails, they will aimlessly wander, with neither direction nor a compass with which to determine it. Should they choose to take the low road along the way, they will infect the Union with a potentially deadly political pandemic. Should they exhibit the courage and leadership to traverse the high road, although it may be an uphill slog for the first few miles, and they’ll stumble and take some bruises, the strength, endurance, and confidence they will build will rejuvenate both them and the country. As a wise man once said, “unity begins with you”
Paul Cohan
Gloucester