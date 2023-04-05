To the editor:
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the Trump indictment has “irreparably harmed” the country. What on earth is he talking about?
Prosecution of misdemeanor or felony crime is now considered harmful?
The answer to his befuddling statement is found in a message on a popular T-shirt: “Trust God. Not government.”
McCarthy is trafficking in the popular libertarian philosophy, which is also the evangelical church argument, that government and its activities are bad. The fundamentalist church and its anti-civic bedfellows, patriotic libertarian Republicans, are the only trustworthy forces for good on earth.
The problem with this is that our patriotic ancestors in 1776 were not fighting against government and law, they were fighting against “King’s government” and “King’s law.”
Our ancestors wanted “People’s government,” and “People’s law.” When laws are made by the people, they are blessed by God, and people have respect for them. People’s government includes prosecuting crime.
McCarthy is using our ignorance of history together with the childish argument that government is bad, to get us to throw out our laws and let a few “good” men rule over us instead.
I get it. And now you get it, too.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah