To the editor:
I am a mother of four and have been a business owner for 38 years in Rockport. Three members of my immediate family are at high risk regarding the COVID-19 virus. Yet when I go to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website for information on whether to have my employees stop commuting into the office and start working from home, or whether to cancel the baby shower we have planned for my daughter on Saturday — she is 81/2 months pregnant and relatives and friends are coming from all over the Northeast and Mozambique — I see on the CDC site’s coronavirus page the vague date of “February 2020” and outdated information.
I glean bits and pieces of COVID-19 information from the New York Times, the Guardian, from the Australia Board of Health, from people at the water cooler at work and over social media. But what is really happening? What sources of information can I trust? Our government should be telling us the truth as it happens, not muzzling scientists and downplaying the risk of what is looking like it could be an unprecedented global pandemic. This is completely unacceptable.
I’ve written to our elected officials to ask them to urge the CDC to live up to the logo on its outdated site: “CDC 24/7: Saving Lives Protecting People.” Our government needs to arm us with true information about this virus so we can try and take care of ourselves and each other.
Laura Fillmore Evans
