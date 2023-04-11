To the editor:
The tastemakers at this publication ponder why people are leaving the state (Opinion, “Population decline a cause for concern,” April 5). There are very negative consequences if the trend isn’t reversed.
The question is: why are residents choosing to no longer reside here? It’s always been expensive and the winters always cold, so while taxation and weather are easy talking points they’re straw-man arguments at best and not strong explanations for sudden emigration. Instead, I propose, we turn our attention to governance and the changing face of Massachusetts politics.
It’s my supposition that the mass, err Mass., emigres were quite tired of being micromanaged in their day-to-day lives by well-intentioned but over-reaching public servants. They were tired of being told what they could and could not do, what they could and could not think, and that they simply had to comport to a new normal they did not enjoy. Turns out they did not have to agree, and they didn't have to endure the assault. Instead, they voted with their feet and took their wealth and wealth-creating potential with them to somewhere more welcoming.
Last year the governor of New York figuratively told wealthy evacuees to "not let the door hit their butts on the way out" but has quickly seen the (fiscal abyss) light and is now asking taxpayers to return. Massachusetts would do well to avoid that position in the first place.
Sam Pool
Gloucester