To the editor:
As the parents of a young child (3-3/4 years old, as she tells anyone who asks) living up the hill from Veterans Elementary School, my wife and I have watched carefully the progress of the new school project since moving to Gloucester two years ago. Learning how problematic the Veterans and East Gloucester buildings are, we’ve felt so happy to be living somewhere with an effective local administration to address this community issue and secure state funds to help produce what I believe will be a really spectacular learning environment for our daughter one day.
Juggling our jobs, the pandemic, social and recreational activities — not to mention running around after a preschooler —we’ve struggled to find time and energy to add our voices at the many venues where the project continues to be debated. And of course our daughter, like all the children the new school will serve, has no real voice at all in the public discourse. Hearing the sometimes strident critiques from people who have issues with the project, I feel dismayed that those with the most at stake — their future educational opportunities and life prospects —never actually get to voice their own interests. And indeed, their parents are often the most strapped for time to wade into the fray.
I’m grateful our city government continues to value the unvoiced support of those too young to actually participate, and the softer voices of parents like us, that can feel drowned out of the public debate by the louder voices of criticism.
Dan Epstein
Gloucester