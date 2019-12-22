To the editor:
Care Dimensions recently held its annual Tree of Lights ceremony in Gloucester. We host this event as an opportunity for community members to honor the lives, courage and memories of our loved ones and to raise funds to provide hospice and palliative care and bereavement support for those in need throughout eastern Massachusetts.
On behalf of the Care Dimensions board of directors and all of our staff and volunteers, we acknowledge and thank everyone who attended and supported this year’s event.
For many families and individuals, the Tree of Lights ceremony has become an annual family tradition. For others, especially those who recently lost someone they care about, this community event provided holiday-season comfort.
We are especially grateful to BankGloucester, which has sponsored the annual Tree of Lights ceremony for 18 years and for hosting the post-event ceremony reception.
Additionally, we thank Pastor James LaFontaine of Emmanuel Community Church, Essex, and the Holy Family Parish children’s choir, who helped to make this event special for our community.
This meaningful ceremony was a huge success with many local residents in attendance as the downtown tree was illuminated.
Thank you to those who lovingly cared for those represented by the lights on the tree and for letting us be part of the journey and for sharing this special time of remembrance with us. We are happy to provide support and guidance to any grieving community member this holiday season and invite them to access our grief support resources at www.CareDimensions.org/grief or call 855-774-5100.
Donna Deveau
Vice President of Philanthropy
Care Dimensions
Danvers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.