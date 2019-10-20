To the editor:

Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is running for mayor unopposed this election cycle. There’s a very good reason: She is doing a great job.

The area I keep an eye on is the arts. Safatia excels in supporting the arts in Gloucester -- all the arts. To cite just a few examples: She has accepted the Cultural Council’s Arts Challenge to promote art and artists across all disciplines; she backs and pushes for the expansion of the Cape Ann Museum; she has helped local artists exhibit in the Statehouse -- and in our own City Hall, as with last year’s powerful healing exhibit.

I have personally been impressed by her support of writing and poetry. In a long-running, standout tradition, Sefatia (a poet herself!) has been enthusiastic about the annual Poetry Without Paper program at Sawyer Free Library and has graciously (when a busy schedule allows) welcomed scores of proud student winners and distributed their awards. The arts are given only a passing nod in some administrations; not Sefatia’s. She sees clearly the importance of art in Gloucester, and works hard to continue our rich heritage.

John Ronan

Gloucester

