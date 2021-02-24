To the editor:
I want to acknowledge Cruiseport, Conley’s drugstore and most of all the absolutely wonderful volunteers who produced an amazing life-saving vaccination event here in Gloucester at the Cruiseport. I was so impressed with the order, calmness and super-caring ways by every volunteer in the clinic and outside directing traffic, etc.
I expected to see the entire end of Rogers Street a mess. When I came down Prospect Street I figured I would be stuck there forever. Not true. Traffic was moving along very nicely. No one from the city doing any traffic detail. Just volunteers handling and directing people in such a caring manner.
Outside and inside was very calm and moved along smoothly. The inside setup was instantly understandable and didn’t need any explanation. The flow was easy to see. Information taken quickly and efficiently and you then stepped forward and picked a chair and the shot was administered and you moved along. I am just three months short of 75 and have been gravely concerned as I have asthma and other medical vulnerabilities. I just want to say thank you to every person who actively made today possible. I have been very disappointed in the entire governmental distribution of the vaccine. Not exactly as the general said it was going to be in December on 60 Minutes. But to all the citizens and local business who made this possible, my deepest heart felt thanks for your gift of service.
Ross Burton
Gloucester