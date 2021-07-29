To the editor:
Thank you to all who came to our One Pitch to help in our quest to save the Mattos playground/Recreation area. We are so very grateful to you all who gave a donation for our scooter raffle. Congratulations to Keith Francis, who won the scooter.
Thank you for everyone who helped make our One Pitch possible. Thank you to all our teams. Hoochie Mama’s, Team Walsh, Rhumbline 1, Paddy Kelly’s and Rhumbline 2. Team Walsh was a champion of the day. Congratulations!
We would like to thank Cheryl Favaloro and Keri Brewer for helping with the teams and Cheryl for working so hard to make the day work like clockwork. We would like Lou McGrath and the umpires who volunteered their time for our games. What would we do without you? We would like to thank Captain Hook’s, who donated the pizza for the umpires. We would like to thank Billy Goulart (Nana’s Fried Dough) for coming to our game and for donating a part of the proceeds. We would like to thank Pam, Louise, Charlotte, Mary Ann and Denise for all their help throughout the day. We would like to thank Howie Amaral who provided the music. What a beautiful day full of fun and laughter our hearts are full. We are so grateful to our community for standing by us in our quest to save Mattos Field.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester