To the editor:
There is no doubt that East Gloucester School is not up to par. There is no doubt that it needs a serious renovation. What I’m doubting is why we are sending another green space to the chopping block in order to rectify letting one of our city’s assets rot. When are we going to say this is enough, take care of what we have, make it last? Why have we completely disregarded the option to renovate the existing East Gloucester School? Why was it allowed to deteriorate while still in use? Look at the mess we’ve made.
My love for this field doesn’t make me a jerk. It isn’t selfish. My love for this field has propelled me to help maintain it for all the athletes in this city. This is the only softball field with lights. Ball field aside, my love for this field makes me sad for the families who don’t have their own backyards to play. They won’t have a hill to sled down or field to make giant snowmen. They won’t have soft grass to fall down in.
We’ve heard many arguments about the need for a better school, and they’re right we do. But what happens after school? Where will these kids go? They will have a fraction of the space made of turf and a school that’s open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s time to stop learning these lessons the hard way. We can’t afford to lose any more green space.
Amanda Goveny
Gloucester