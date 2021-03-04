To the editor:
I bought my West Gloucester house three years ago and have never felt more at home. I figured I bought in the right place and at the right time. But it seems my quiet enjoyment is about to be shot to bits, and I may be forced to move on. Seventy-five days per year of shooting — all day long — within a mile or so of me will get a “for sale” sign up pronto, even if I have to sell for less, which I probably will.
On top of that, the ordinance allows, without limits, “joint trainings” with the broadly defined and also limitless “other law enforcement agencies.” That opens the door to a repeat of past abuses. Invitations to outside agencies to also shoot there will naturally be offered, then snowball, and then become habitual. And who’s about to drive over there and take attendance?
Questions are circulating regarding the appropriateness of the meetings city officials took regarding the ordinance. Gov. Baker’s suspension of the Open Meeting Law, directing officials to use “adequate, alternative means” instead, puts us all in uncharted territory. Much of West Gloucester is only now waking up to the situation, and the rest of it feels like it is being railroaded.
The ordinance, which profoundly and negatively affects many, many lives, should be repealed, and residents should be fully and fairly heard where it counts: in a real public meeting at City Hall.
Tom Juergens
Gloucester