To the editor:
In the March 19 article “Civic center on the harbor,” the Gloucester Daily Times quotes Mr. Burger, the leader of the tourist center proposal for I4/C2 as follows:
“He said the elements of the fishing community — mostly lobster boats — that work and tie up in that portion of the harbor would be encouraged to stay, both to accommodate their work demands and provide visitors with an up-close view of the city’s legendary commercial fishing experience from the enhanced HarborWalk boardwalk.”
I sure hope this is misquoted.
The developer has no authority to give the commercial fishermen permission to stay. It is theirs, not his.
As far as the proposal for a non-marine industrial building covering the filled commonwealth tidelands there, should we hire the lawyers now or wait until our leaders try to push it through despite the tidelands regulations?
Damon Cummings
Gloucester