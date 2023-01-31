To the editor:
I have only praise and admiration for the fine efforts of public service and safety personnel exhibited this year in Rockport by the Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments.
Beginning with last summer’s severe drought and continuing forward through the autumn and winter, burdened with heavy street and sidewalk repairs, town employees demonstrated unparalleled ability and selfless dedication.
Recently, a sewer overflow incident occurred at the Dock Square Pump Station, causing dirty water to rush into home basements while threatening other areas. In freezing weather, emergency crews were on hand working around the clock to repair the pump station, prevent further damage and restore normal water use for everyone throughout the town.
Hats off, and grateful thanks to all Rockport department employees for their rapid response, timely alerts, and courageous skills.
Nathaniel S. Johnson
Rockport