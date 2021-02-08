To the editor:
It is hard to believe that being “accused” of something deserves such a large and bold headline on the top front page our local newspaper (”Fire chief accused of neglect of duty,” Feb. 3)..
If fire Chief Doyle had been found guilty of “neglect of duty” as the result of legal due process, then it may end up at the top of the front page. Seeing this headline colors the way any reader will interpret the article itself, if you choose to read it. If you don’t read it or just skim through it, you are free to make any decision you want depending on your personal opinion of Mr. Doyle. It would have to be a personal opinion because after I read it, it seems that there is “neglect” involved on the part of more than one person and more than one department.
Very few of the citizens of Rockport know the facts of these events but, being human we are still inclined to judge, which we often do, unfortunately. The only conclusion that I came to after reading this article is that maybe Mr. Doyle was not clearly and completely informed of his duties before he was appointed as fire chief or changes and additions afterward. I feel that this article is very unfair to Mr. Doyle.
I hope, if or when Mr. Doyle is vindicated, that the top front page of our newspaper will be used to completely clarify exactly what has been going on for the past several months. A reader does not want to read a follow-up article vindicating an accused buried somewhere in the middle of page six as so often happens after accusations are made public and the sensationalism has dimmed.
John Fleming
Rockport