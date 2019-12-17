Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.