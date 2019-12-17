To the editor:
What is the Rockport Christmas Tree Committee all about and how can you help this year?
This tradition was started more than 121 years ago by Dock Square grocer Tim Sheehan, handing out candies to the town’s children. It has progressed to today, delivering baskets of those 80 years of age and older and filling bags for Santa to give out Christmas morning to all the children who come to Dock Square to thank Santa for their presents. The committee is comprised of local residents who are directors of this 501c3 charitable organization.
Our first meeting to prepare for Christmas morning is in November to review the town’s street listing to determine who should receive a basket. In addition to everyone over 80 years of age, we delivered to those having a loss in the immediate family, others with known illnesses and those just needing a little cheer at the holidays.
We wish to thank all those who have helped each season. At our basket packing last year we saw our biggest turnout ever -- 116 residents, young and old. Many commented this was “their first time and they were having a great time.” Thank you to our committee and all the regulars who help us each year. Please mark your calendar and come and help us pack bags at Spiran Hall Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. The more the merrier.
This year we hope to pack more than 700 baskets to be delivered and 300-plus bags to be given out by Santa on Christmas morning in Dock Square. Thank you also to all those who delivered baskets from Spiran Hall Christmas morning to our residents. This year, we will be at Spiran Hall at 8:30 Christmas morning. Please come and spend a few moments to bring cheer to our Rockport neighbors and deliver a few baskets. What a wonderful thing to do, to bring out the true meaning of Christmas, spreading cheer to someone who might be alone this holiday season.
Santa and his helpers are visiting Den Mar Nursing Home before Christmas on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., to visit with each resident and dropping off a small gift from Santa.
Elves also deliver baskets to residents at Pigeon Cove Ledges (30) and Rockport High School apartments (30) and all 80 residents of Millbrook Park. Rockport residents currently at Addison Gilbert Hospital and Seacoast Nursing Home and Gloucester Healthcare also receive baskets.
Special thank you to:
Christine Wilcox of the Rockport Candle Company for making a Christmas candle and donating to the committee;
Dan Tuck of Tuck’s Candy Factory for the donation of the taffy for the bags;
Spiran Lodge for letting us use their building for basket/bag preparations;
The Smith family/Ace for their continued support;
Rockport Police Department for delivering 80 baskets Tuesday morning — Christmas Eve — to the residents of Millbrook Park;
Thank you to George Ramsden and Jim Grier for their dedication to our town residents young and old.
None of this would be possible without Santa’s helpers, our wonderful volunteers and donations from the community.
Please watch the paper and social media and come be a part of this most wonderful tradition.
Ruth George
Clerk
The Christmas Tree Committee
Rockport
