To the editor,
It’s hard not to be in a state of shock about the Rahimi v. US decision. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the federal law prohibiting gun possession by anyone subject to a domestic violence restraining order issue is unconstitutional. It was deemed unconstitutional because domestic violence was not addressed in the original Constitution. The decision will be appealed, but the legal landscape is bleak, and victims of domestic violence are in real danger. The US Constitution must be seen as a living document, addressing current concerns, not just those of the 1700s.
Over half of all intimate partner homicides are committed by guns; a woman is over 5 times more likely to be murdered if her abuser has access to a gun; over 1 million women in the U.S. alive today have been shot or shot at; and 4.5 million report being threatened by guns (everytownresearch.org). This gun violence doesn’t just impact the victims and survivors, but also their children, families, community, and law enforcement officers who have to witness and respond to this violence.
In the face of losing this federal wall of protection, it’s imperative to look at what protections survivors do have. For now we rely on Massachusetts state laws, including statutes on firearm removal from domestic abusers, and red flag laws, which, thankfully we have in place. Individuals who have orders of protection against them are still not legally allowed to have firearms in this state. Our local police enforce the law; they have prioritized going into homes, removing firearms, and encouraging survivors to utilize local services such as HAWC.
Protections for survivors go beyond legal statute; protections start in our community and in our families. We need to begin by believing survivors, recognizing abuse — be it physical, emotional, psychological, technological, financial, cultural — and finding ways to provide solidarity and support for those struggling in abusive situations. We disrupt violence by understanding and addressing abuse in our everyday lives.
It is important for people to know their local resources and how to access them. If it is an emergency, dial 911. Other services include:
HAWC, domestic violence agency serving Cape Ann, 978-744-8552; 24-hour hotline, 800-547-1649; drop-in hours Thursdays 9 to 1 p.m. at Harbor Village, 206 Main St.
North Shore Rape Crisis Center, 781-477-2313; 24-hour hotline, 877-509-9922; drop-in hours Friday noon to 4 p.m. at Younity, 6 Elm St.
Gloucester Police, non-emergency line, 978-283-1212.
Gloucester District Court, 978-283-2620; open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Amber Gaumnitz,
Co-Chair Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse