To the editor:
As a member of the Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphan’s Aid Society for more than 40 years, I am reaching out for donations to help families that lost their loved ones while fishing.
None of the directors are paid, nor is the organization’s president, John Cunningham. We can only give to these widows what we make on interest. It is said that we can only give $125 per month, and that it’s a drop in the bucket. I would like to increase that to at least $300 per month, but the only way that will happen is through a large donation. If you can donate -- and it is a tax write-off -- send it to Mark Olsen, care of Cape Ann Saving Bank. We need your help. If you have any questions, call me. If there are those who want to apply for the fund, let me know. These women need your help.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester
