To the editor:
This letter is to ask for donations to the Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphans Society Fund. I have been on the board of directors for more than 40 years. We are a nonprofit group, and our directors and President John Cunningham are not paid.
We give the widows and orphans a monthly check, which is very little, as we can only give what we receive in interest. I would like to increase those benefits but need your help to do this. As the year comes to an end, you could deduct what you contribute on your taxes, helping these women and orphans. Please send a check to Widows and Orphans, C/O Mark Olsen, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
This a good cause -- please help them. Thank you.
Sam Parisi
Gloucester