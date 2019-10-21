To the editior:
Regarding the Oct. 21 editorial on recent power outages ("Another storm, another prolonged outage"), nobody likes them, including utilities. As a retired executive from another utility, and a National Grid customer without power from early Thursday morning until late Friday afternoon, I view National Grid’s performance as very good under very difficult conditions.
The storm moved through quickly with high winds, causing extensive tree damage. My guess is that National Grid activated its long-standing mutual assistance agreement with other utilities and had utility crews from throughout the region and Canada moving toward this area as early as Wednesday and certainly throughout Thursday.
Based on high winds throughout the day Thursday, it seems likely that restoration work was severely slowed for safety reasons. Bucket trucks and high winds are not a good combination.
This may have been one of the reasons National Grid was estimating service restorataion by end of day Saturday. So Friday was critical and crews were visible throughout the area. I talked with, and thanked, a couple of crews from Quebec among a half dozen crews in Annisquam Friday afternoon.
By the end of that day large areas of Cape Ann had been restored. Nevertheless, early Saturday morning at least one convoy of more than a dozen utility crews was visible on Route 128 moving into Cape Ann to address what I think were probably the remaining individual homes and business that had lines down.
So yes, it was a tough storm resulting in extended outages. But as an observer with some experience in this area, I give National Grid high marks.
Carl Gustin
Gloucester
