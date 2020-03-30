To the editor:
As terrible as the COVID-19 pandemic is today, eventually it will burn out. After we mourn our losses, people will go back to work and life will resume. In November, we will go to the polls to elect a president. Donald Trump will be one of the candidates. As surely as the sun rises in the east, during the campaign he will lie about his handling of the pandemic. He will boast about how he rescued the United States from the Chinese virus, and he will find a way to blame the Democrats for the whole thing.
That’s why it’s important that Trump’s dismantling of our defenses against infectious disease, and then his cavalier response to the pandemic (echoing the attitude of President Herbert Hoover as the nation plunged into the Great Depression in the early 1930s), be documented and remembered.
On Feb. 13, 2018, Dan Coates, the director of National Intelligence, issued the “Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community,” which stated, “A novel strain of a virulent microbe that is easily transmissible between humans continues to be a major threat, with pathogens such as H5N1 and H7N9 influenza and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus having pandemic potential if they were to acquire efficient human-to-human transmissibility.”
Despite this stark warning, during that same month Trump ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to cut by 80 percent its efforts to prevent global disease outbreak in some of the world’s hot spots for emerging infectious disease, including China, Pakistan, Haiti, Rwanda and Congo.
In May 2018, the president eliminated the National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense. The office had been created by President Obama in 2014 in response to the Ebola epidemic. It was to be our early warning system against another pandemic, which epidemiologists knew was inevitable. When the coronavirus emerged, we had no White House-led structure to oversee the nation’s response.
By mid-January 2020, the virus was raging in Wuhan, China, and spreading to the United States. Infectious disease experts were repeatedly warning of an American pandemic, and that the nation was going to experience a severe shortage of necessary medical equipment. On Jan. 22, a reporter asked Trump if he were concerned. Trump replied, “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
On Feb. 2, Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
On Feb. 14, Trump said, “We have a very small number of people in the country, right now, with it. It’s like around 12. Many of them are getting better. Some are fully recovered already. So we’re in very good shape.”
On March 6, he tweeted, “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General (said), ‘The risk is low to the average American.’”
And so it went. This letter could continue for many pages, but space is limited. The point is that even if today President Trump were to magically become the leader we want and need, it would never erase the months during which he was derelict in his duty.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester
