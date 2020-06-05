To the editor:
This is a call to action to all mayors, town leaders, governors, police chiefs across the United States. Specifically, I am calling on the leaders of Rockport and Gloucester. Publicly denounce the actions of the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. These people violated the oath they took, I am hesitant to continue calling them police officers.
Their actions make your job even more challenging than it already is. Remove them from your ranks -- they no longer deserve your respect and dishonor the uniform they wear.
Ensure that all members of law enforcement under your supervision know that these acts are not tolerated. Make clear you expect any officer witnessing acts of this type to not only report them but to actively intervene. Make it known that any officer that reports or intervenes shall receive no repercussions for doing so.
Ensure the citizens you serve, that your officers understand the no tolerance stance. You need to demonstrate to your citizens that you have mandatory regular training sessions for all officers around racism and proper treatment of the citizens that you have sworn to protect.
Maybe “under your watch” there have been no racial offenses, that does not mean you should remain silent. Individuals who operate this way are no longer your fellow officers.
I am deeply saddened by this and other recent racial incidents that seem to be escalating in our country. Let’s act to make them stop!
Henry Ferrara
Rockport