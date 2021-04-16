To the editor:
What, no public out cry regarding the accusations against the mayor? There has been a public outcry about everything else, important and unimportant. This situation falls into the very important.
When an elected official is accused of creating a hostile working environment, sexual harassment and interfering in pandemic protocols, I would think that the voting public would, at the very least, feel that their trust has been betrayed.
I support any effort by the City Council to hold the mayor accountable if these accusations are true. I do not have any knowledge of what legal steps can be taken but I know the there are people in government that do. I hope that all legal avenues will be pursued.
Helena Kennedy
Gloucester