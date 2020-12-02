To the editor:
Perhaps the biggest and most important question Joe Biden will have to answer almost immediately after being sworn in is whether Donald Trump should be held accountable for crimes he may have committed while president.
It is perhaps the most pressing question any incoming president has ever had to answer because it gets to the very heart of the principles that the United States is a nation of laws, not men, and that no man is above the law.
We know that senior members of Trump’s 2016 campaign staff, including his oldest son and son in law, colluded with agents of the Russian government in an attempt to obtain “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.
However, as Robert Mueller acknowledged in his report, collusion, in and of itself, is not a crime. As a result, no charges were brought against the meeting participants because Mueller could not prove conclusively that the collusion rose to the level of a criminal conspiracy.
But, as Mueller pointed out in his testimony to Congress, he found ample evidence to support a charge of obstruction of justice against Donald himself, as he refused to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, and then ordered senior administration officials to defy legally binding congressional subpoenas to testify about the depth and breadth of the Russian government’s interference in the 2016 election on Donald’s behalf.
Mueller made clear to Congress in his testimony he could not indict Donald on obstruction charges because of a long standing Justice Department tradition against indicting a sitting president.
It was up to Congress, Mueller said, to hold Donald accountable on the obstruction charges.
Initially, not much happened.
But when it came to light in 2018 that Donald had attempted to extort the president of Ukraine by threatening to withhold tens of millions of dollars in congressionally allocated military aid unless the Ukraine leader provided the Trump campaign with “dirt” on Hunter Biden, the new Democratic majority in the House invoked the Articles of Impeachment.
As expected, Donald was acquitted in the Senate by the GOP majority, with only Mitt Romney breaking ranks with his fellow Republicans by voting to convict Donald on one of the four charges against him.
But with Donald’s defeat, and the statutes of limitations not yet up on his obstruction of the Russian probe, and his illegal attempts to extort the Ukrainian president, Donald, the private citizen, is more than vulnerable to prosecution.
A grand jury should be empaneled, a thorough investigation conducted, and, if the evidence warrants it, Donald should face indictment and prosecution.
In addition, there is growing evidence to suggest Donald’s cruel and inhumane policy of forcibly separating Central American refugees from their kids, some of whom were infants and toddlers, when families requested asylum after crossing the border , may not just violate numerous US laws and constitutional guarantees, but several international laws as well.
When Trump, and then AG Jeff Sessions, insisted on imposing the “Zero Tolerance” policy of forced family separations, there was intense disagreement and debate within the administration as to both the policy’s legality and morality.
At Sessions’ insistence, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen made the “zero tolerance” policy official by signing the order in early May of 2018.
Yet, for several more months, Nielsen and other senior administration officials repeatedly lied about the existence of the policy and the program.
It wasn’t until a young TV reporter named Jacob Soboroth broke the story that the administration publicly acknowledged the policy and program’s existence.
The implementation of this vile, Nazi-like policy was so incompetently and negligently handled that hundreds of the thousands of kids snatched from their parents are unlikely to ever be reunited with their mothers and fathers.
Some legal experts, and international human rights groups, are arguing Trump and several senior officials in his administration should be brought before the International Criminal Court at the Hague and tried for a variety of human rights abuses and crimes related to the “zero tolerance” policy — including kidnapping.
In short, Donald is facing a litany of accusations that he committed numerous federal offenses while president that are calling out for justice to be served.
How Joe Biden handles these realities will determine whether the US really is a nation of laws, not men, and if the tenet that no man is above the law is true; or just a silly old saying with no real relevance in early 21st century America.
Whether or not Donald Trump is held accountable for his crimes at the federal level will most certainly be decided by President Biden.
Let’s all hope and pray Joe Biden has the courage to uphold those principles because failure to do so will do irreparable harm to our nation — at home and abroad.
Michael Cook
Gloucester