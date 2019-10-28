To the editor:
Before she ran successfully for her first term as councilor at-large in 2017, Jen Holmgren had done her homework. She regularly attended meetings of the City Council and its committees, as well as various city boards and commissions, educating herself about local issues and systems and preparing herself for the job.
That paid off in spades when she hit the ground running upon her election. She has been a thoughtful, energetic, knowledgeable and effective councilor who truly embodies her campaign slogan, “Jen Cares.” A tireless advocate for fixing our aged infrastructure, upgrading housing availability and affordability and preparing us for the inevitable challenges of climate change, she has demonstrated time and time again the importance of listening and continual learning in our leaders.
You have four votes for Councilor at Large. I urge you to cast one of them for Jen Holmgren. She has earned it.
Carolyn Stewart
Gloucester
