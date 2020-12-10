To the editor:
I was intrigued to read the letter from Cindy Carlson about her beloved French teacher (“Bidding adieu to a gracious teacher,” Dec. 9). It reminded me of my own similar reverence for a teacher I once had many years ago and far away. In my first year of high school in Otahuhu, New Zealand (a suburb of Auckland), the class teacher and our French teacher was Leslie Housby, a wonderful lady who was fluent in French (and also Esperanto … that attempt for a universal language). Not only was she a good teacher but a great human being who devoted her life to her students. She coached girls field hockey at the school.
At the end of the school year she took many of our class on a boat trip to Waiheke Island in Auckland Harbor. It was summer there. She even bought strawberries and ice cream for us.
I enjoyed our language instruction (both French and Latin) and got some of my highest grades in those. We had no choice of subjects in those days until the last two years of high school. Then, my only option was French or physics. Since I was leaning towards a career in science, I opted for the latter. Miss Housby was disappointed. I kept in touch with her.
I left New Zealand in 1965 to pursue a graduate degree in North America. I have however made close to 40 trips back over the years since I still have family and friends there. On each of those occasions until she passed away I would contact her and have lunch at her place. Most of the time there was just the two of us. She always baked at least three different pies for dessert even though I repeatedly told her I was not usually a dessert eater. I would take a bite of each to humor her. One of my cohorts on one of those visits was David Lange, a classmate, who several years later became prime minister of New Zealand.
Every so often Leslie took a sabbatical year to teach English in France and on one of her return trips I met her at Kennedy Airport in New York. At the courtesy of my (then) father-in-law we had lunch at the New York businessman’s club on the 56th floor of the Pan Am building looking down on 6th Avenue. She had a great time but apparently thought the mimosas I ordered for her were pretty much just orange juice. She was not much of a drinker and was a bit tipsy when we left. We sobered up quickly on getting out onto the street to hear that there had just been a major plane crash with many casualties that include a well- known basketball player.
Leslie Housby died some years past but I thank her for my love of the French language. I have visited France about five times and have driven all over the country, which is as beautiful as the language. I thought of her on every trip.
I will end up, as Cindy Carson did, with some comment about using French in the classroom. On one occasion when we were trying to just speak French in class, Leslie pointed toward David Lange indicating it was his turn. David, who was something of the class clown replied “Je suis…….(long pause) rapidly running out of French”. There was much laughter.
Rest in peace, Leslie Housby.
Allan Michael
Gloucester