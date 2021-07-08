To the editor:
As a former volunteer and board member for the Grace Center in Gloucester, I would like to respectfully request that you re-examine your practice of printing the housing status of homeless individuals in the police notes. Homelessness is not a crime or a situation that should cause a person to be singled out. It’s simply a person without a permanent place to sleep or keep their belongings.
There are four types of homelessness: chronic, episodic, transitional and hidden. According to JOIN (an organization in Portland, Oregon, that assists the homeless), “the federal definition of a chronically homeless individual describes them as either an unaccompanied homeless individual with a disabling condition who has been continuously homeless for a year or more. Episodic homelessness refers to individuals refers who are currently homeless and have experienced at least three periods of homelessness in the previous year. These individuals are often younger and suffer from some type of disabling condition, such as substance abuse, mental illness, or medical problems. Transitional homeless is the most common. These individuals are also likely to be younger and generally enter a shelter or temporary housing system for only one brief stay. The fourth type of homelessness is one that often goes unreported and undocumented. These are individuals living with others (couch-surfing) without a guarantee that they will be able to stay long-term.”
According to mahomeless.org, in 2019 there were 18,471 experiencing homelessness in Massachusetts. Of this total, 917 were identified as veterans, 480 were unaccompanied youth (aged 24 and younger), and 1392 were considered chronically homeless. The rest were families.
In the past six months, the Gloucester Daily Times has printed the names of homeless persons in the police notes seven times, and once referred to an individual as homeless, but did not use their name. This practice seems unnecessary and an invasion of privacy, especially if the person hasn’t been arrested or tried in court. Identifying someone as homeless can have an effect on their ability to get a job, keep an existing job or be considered for a future apartment rental. Many people are homeless due to a financial disaster, lack of affordable housing, divorce or are just a member of the “working poor.”
I believe you can do better. For example, how about just referring to everyone by their town instead?
Janelle Favaloro
Rockport