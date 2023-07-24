To the editor:
The current debate about how to accomplish Gloucester’s goals for affordable housing has, in many ways, neglected to address the needs of the most important constituents of housing equity and community character — those families who can no longer afford to live in our community.
The seriousness of our housing equity crisis is demonstrated by a simple and very sad demographic fact: in 2001, the population of Gloucester was approximately 30,000, with a public school census of 4,200. Last year, 2022, the population of Gloucester remained approximately 30,000, but the number of public school students fell to 2,800, a 32% decline. Demographics and statistics can mean many things, but the stark fact of this statistic is that families with school-age children are finding it increasingly difficult to afford a home in Gloucester. And that is a community-changing fact.
We have all recently read the print debate between a local real estate attorney/former School Committee member, and a local performer/newspaper columnist. I count both of these individuals as friends, and people who are dedicated to the well-being of our community. Both are extremely intelligent and accomplished individuals — and yet their perspectives in this particular debate go to show how this particular civic issue can lead even the most well-intentioned advocates to miss the real point — how do we all work together to address the needs of those families who can no longer afford to rent or own a home in our community. The energy and creativity that these writers have used in this debate is sorely needed in helping to solve our community-changing problem.
The recently proposed changes to our zoning ordinance as put forward in the Housing Production Plan, and the state-proposed Transit Oriented Development efforts can lead to real advancement for our families. Despite much criticism that state government is trying to “shove unwanted development down the throats” of MBTA-served communities, this process, if properly managed by the cities and towns, can bring real housing equity. And proper management requires leadership and a sense of urgency.
Leadership can educate us as to the potential value of these changes. It is always important to remember that the desire of the state to achieve its housing equity goals requires the cooperation of the cities and towns who will actually make it happen. This is very potent leverage, if properly managed.
Thankfully, we have local leadership who are committed to defining Gloucester’s housing equity goals and strategies, and finding ways to implement those strategies. The Planning Board, the City Council’s Planning and Development Committee and the community group Housing4All Gloucester have all taken leadership roles, and are helping us understand the city’s leverage, and how we can make progress to accomplish housing equity.
Any change in the balance of how housing works in our community will impact all of us — from those who wish that things will change, and those who wish they would stay the same. Since staying the same is not option, smart management and leadership will help us find the right balance of improving housing equity while maintaining the community character that we all cherish. As the school statistics show, we are confronted with a change that has already occurred, and we need a sense of urgency in our efforts to promote housing equity.
Our community character is dependent on us finding ways to make our housing more affordable for families. And the time is now.
Paul Lundberg
Gloucester