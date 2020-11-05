To the editor:
John L. Good III (Jack to most all of us) touched so many in our communities in a myriad of different ways, always positive, with a smile, and a “can do” attitude.
My long friendship with Jack began in 1971 after my family moved back to Beverly, where I grew up. We first crossed paths at Beverly Hospital, where he served as director of Community Relations and Development - always an open door to his office on the first floor where you could not miss him when visiting a friend or relative momentarily staying at the hospital. Our paths continued to cross in my volunteer life (as well as his) at the North Shore United Way, North Shore YMCA, and Gordon College. He and his wife, Sue, were graduates of Gordon, as were my wife and daughter. He began his development career at Gordon as I recall. His community service was recognized by Gordon College, which established the “Jack Good Community Service Award” given annually by the Alumni Association to those graduates who exemplified his spirit of community service. My wife, Bonny, was a recipient of that award in 1996.
However, the place we both served steadily over the years was the Salvation Army, particularly the North Shore Corps. covering Salem, Beverly and neighboring communities. Jack for many years organized with the Beverly Rotary Club bell ringers for the kettle drives during the Thanksgiving/Christmas season. Also, with his church (Immanuel Baptist Church, Ipswich) a truckload of wrapped Christmas gifts for children was delivered each year (for many years) to the North Shore Corps. For distribution to families in need.
In June of 2018 we finally persuaded Jack to accept the William Booth Award from the Army in recognition of the work he had done in support of its mission over many years. Not wanting to take all credit to himself, he insisted that his church and The Beverly Rotary Club be recognized along with him, which they were, receiving recognition awards from the Army.
Jack was clearly an important factor in raising up our North Shore communities in so many ways -- he will be sorely missed but leaves an inspiring example of care and volunteerism for all of us. The William Booth Award is the Army’s highest civilian honor given to individuals who evidence one or more of the following guidelines:
Dedication to The Salvation Army’s goals of service to humankind;
Outstanding service to the community through the donation of time, expertise and energy;
Outstanding humanitarian effort within the community;
Substantial contributions to the work of The Salvation Army in the offering of time, talent, and/or financial resources.
Jack was an easy choice for this recognition, hitting the ball out of the park on all four of these guidelines. We will miss him and his example to those of us left behind. As the Army says in its obituary columns, he has been “Promoted to Glory.”
Caleb Loring III
Chairman
Advisory Board of The North Shore Corps, Salvation Army
Member, Massachusetts Advisory Board, Salvation Army