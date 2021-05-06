To the editor:
Next month, we look forward to welcoming the community to our official public opening of Cape Ann Museum Green, a celebration that was delayed by the pandemic but will be an important event for everyone to experience the property that unites the contemporary Janet & William Ellery James Center with three of the city’s beloved historic buildings: White Ellery House (1710), the Babson-Alling House (c. 1740), and the adjacent Barn (c. 1740)
Gordon Baird’s recent “Fishtown Local” column notes that the “impetus for the structure was to house the gift of a big donor’s personal art collection.” Actually, the 12,000-square-foot James Center was built to accommodate more than 400 years of Cape Ann’s rich heritage: artifacts, documents, photographs, furniture and artworks in a climate-controlled, secure setting, a goal the museum has been working toward for many years. The collection is vast and contains everything from the community’s earliest church records going back more than 300 years to an extensive and growing collection of artworks, more than 1 million photographic images, the largest collection of works by the Folly Cove Designers, a remarkable assemblage of early and rare tools used in the fishing and granite industries and innumerable other items from Cape Ann’s past. Through the generosity and foresight of many generations during the nearly 150 years of the institution’s life, these collections have been donated by many diverse community organizations, civic and religious groups, businesses, families and collectors.
We are so fortunate that Cape Ann has such a rich history of art and industry and having a state-of-the-art storage center is essential to the museum’s responsibility of stewardship and conservation that rightly represents Cape Ann’s vital role in American art and history. The new James Center allows us to do that and more as it also includes 2,000 square feet of public exhibition and education space that is shortly opening to the public.
On June 18, we welcome everyone to stop by CAM Green on Poplar Street off Grant Circle in Gloucester to see a new exhibition celebrating the Great Marsh with Essex sculptor Brad Story and Ipswich photographer Dorothy Kerper Monnelly. This is only the beginning of bringing the community together in this inspiring pastoral setting with the three historic buildings representing both Gloucester’s past and its exciting future.
Oliver Barker
Director
Cape Ann Museum