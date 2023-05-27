To the editor:
There has been a lot of discord and hurtful comments made regarding the failure in Essex to pass the Proposition 2 1/2 override needed to fund the Manchester Essex Regional School District fiscal 2024 budget as presented.
Rather than continue pitting one group of citizens against the other, it is important that lines of communication stay open and respectful of all impacted by the final decision.
In the spirit of community, come view the portrait gallery of our senior citizens as graduates that will be on display at the Essex Senior Center, 17Pickering St., throughout the month of June. Over 80 high school year book pictures will be on display, some dating as far back as 1930s. Words of wisdom from seniors to the graduating Class of 2023 will also be on display.
An ice cream social June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. will kick off the exhibit. State and town officials will also be present to offer their congratulations. This intergenerational special event offers a chance for the town to come together celebrating seniors over the years as well as seniors in the 2023 graduating class.
Diane Polley
Essex