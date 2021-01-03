To the editor:
At the national and world level, I wish for the back of the COVID-19 pandemic to be broken, and with it a return to a more normal way of life, a strong economic recovery, racial equality and economic equity, strides toward a rational and equitable health system and, accelerated progress on mitigating climate change.
At the local level in Rockport, I wish for:
A roundabout constructed at 5 Corners, providing an attractive entrance to downtown Rockport, and reducing confusion and traffic backups.
The Tool Co. site dispute on Pigeon Cove resolved and a small New England village environment planned with public waterfront access, commercial development, and residential townhouses resulting in relief for neighboring property owners in Pigeon Cove, and a positive asset for Rockport as opposed to the present eyesore.
The MBTA commuter rail and/or buses to the Beverly train station to provide adequate service enabling people to commute easily, and at convenient hours, to and from Boston and points in between.
The requisite zoning, together with the commuter rail improvements, and many people working largely from home, allowing more young families to make their home in Rockport.
As a result of the third and fourth items, Rockport becoming a more vibrant community year-round, with the local schools retaining their enrollment and ability to provide an excellent education.
A local plan for reducing Rockport’s vulnerability to the impacts of sea level rise.
Ed Hand
Rockport