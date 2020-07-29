To the editor:
I simply cannot remember a time when I felt Black lives did not matter. I, like I believe most people, have always believed that Black lives matter. I still do today. But what has apparently developed recently is two distinct “Black Lives Matter” ideologies or movements. I believe the first one wants to bring closer attention to the perceived injustices put upon Black individuals. When actually found, injustices should be processed legally and addressed. When not found, we should all go back to living our own lives without the, now common, sanctimonious and unwarranted attack of everything American. I believe this first BLM Ideology is something most people believe in and support. Normal, fair-minded Americans want the same justice for all regardless of race, ethnicity, economic status or political affiliation. Thankfully, this long-strived-for ideal is usually met in our country.
What has become disturbing is that when other groups want to bring out either their perceived injustices or to show unifying gestures, it is scorned by some of the BLM crowd. For example, “Blue Lives Matter” or “All Lives Matter” have been superciliously dismissed by a “loud” but discriminating few. If you only accept BLM and not BLM or ALM, you are obviously a prejudiced, biased person. I am suggesting that the few with this position may also be acting politically and want to simply silence any opposition. They have no intention of solving or improving the situation. They have no real solutions but want to exaggerate our differences and minimize our common desires for fairness. They simply want to foster strife to gain undeserved power. This is what I believe the second “Black Lives Matter” Ideology or movement is all about. This movement was founded in Marxism and is a racist, violent hate group. They are trying to hide their true identity by cloaking themselves with the justice seeking, previously depicted and more recent BLM movement. The latter have already deceived some in corporate America and have received donations that will only be used to divide and hurt this country even more. They are trying to use intimidation to silence you. Please don’t be fooled. The second BLM movement is nothing more than a power hungry, anarchist group bent on destroying this country.
Unfortunately, both movements are ignoring “the elephant in the room.” If Black lives really matter, why dose neither movement try to stop the killing of black lives in cities like Chicago or Baltimore? In 2020 so far, there have been 344 murdered in Chicago and 167 murdered in Baltimore. These numerous deaths are ignored! Why? If this is politics, let us put it aside for once and try to stop this senseless killing. I would like to believe that we all would like to live in a country where all lives matter and that includes the likes of Chicago and Baltimore.
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport