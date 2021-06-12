To the editor:
For more than a year we have been calling and writing the out-sourced management office(s) of the town of Rockport-in-Reading, begging to have all our tax bills sent to us in the house in Rockport that we have owned and had exclusive of since 1979; in retirement, we have become residents, so we have sent change of mailing address notices to all our professional and personal contacts.
The only entity that has not complied with our request to change our mailing address is the town of Rockport! Apparently, misinformation is so deeply embedded in the automated system that the robot cannot change it.
Unfortunately, the U.S. Postal Service forwarding service from our Boston address will come to an end in a few months. Our view is that we have served sufficient notice of the needed change that we cannot be accountable for any future bills sent to the wrong address, and presumably returned as “unknown.”
Can anyone suggest a better remedy?
Verne and Madeline Caviness
Rockport