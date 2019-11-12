To the editor:
In one year Americans will vote in a presidential election.
If our present president is as terrible as Democrats claim he is, then why not trust the American people to vote him out of office instead of trying to impeach him?
Answer: The Democratic Party is so lame it cannot find a candidate to defeat the sitting president so they resort to desperate measures.
America needs a brand new political party. These two brawling bawling dinosaurs need to go extinct.
Stuart Diamond
