To the editor:
On Wednesday, March 3, two bikes were stolen from the entrance of Lufkin Point Road, off Conomo Road in Essex. The bikes were tucked nicely between the pillar that marks the entrance of the road and trees.
The bikes belong to two Essex Elementary boys. When the boys got off the school bus at 3 p.m. they were beyond devastated to see their bikes were no longer there. The boys, along with other neighborhood children, often leave their bikes there for this is their bus stop. The boys left them there earlier that morning and were last seen at 1:30 p.m.. Along with bikes were two helmets and a small bag hanging on the handle bars. These are rare bikes, with fat snow tires.
The boys love these bikes and ride them every day. A message was posted on the Essex Notice Facebook page and the response has been overwhelming. We are hoping the person that took them finds it in their heart to return them, no questions asked.
Destiny Creeden
Essex