To the editor:
What a paradox. Someone leaves an unsigned note telling a struggling family to fix up their house ("Hurtful letter's silver lining," Aug. 14). First it causes pain, but then it sparks an outpouring of good wishes and support from our loving community.
For me it offered the chance to repay — insufficiently — Jim Cucuru for the kindness he always showed to my late mother, the artist Erma Wheeler. I’m sure that many others share the feeling that it’s a privilege to help out.
So, in light of the generosity that followed, would a moral philosopher say that the anonymous note writer is absolved for committing such a cowardly act? The answer is no. Otherwise each of us would have license to do wrong on the grounds someone else will clean up the mess.
But I’ve always liked the adage, “Every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future.” In my many years I’ve regrettably been thoughtless — and worse — more than once. I just hope I’ve become a little better behaved over time.
Ever the optimist, I also hope that, learning from all of this, the anonymous neighbor will begin his or her next note with, “How can we help?”
Michael Wheeler
Gloucester