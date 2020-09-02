To the editor:
Dennis McGurk’s recent letter pointing out the developments occurring in West Gloucester, houses that are being built on what was once considered “difficult if not impossible land” (”How to destroy a city,” Aug. 28) is just an indicator of a larger question that encompasses our “livability” and our “sense of place.”
We seem to be sacrificing those most valuable and irreplaceable assets for increased tax revenue to keep our ever-expanding cost of government, infrastructure and municipal services paid for.
Who we are as a city is almost like one living organism bound together as friends and associates in neighborhoods we cherish, our homes and hearths and our “sense of place.”
We need to have a better vision and planning for who we are and what we want for ourselves and for the city by paying attention to the creeping pressure of the need for more tax revenue. One of humanities’ biggest mistakes is to think that “more and bigger” is better. Progress can be measured by the old adage that “less is more” as well. We need to think and plan to keep our quality of life as it is.
William Taylor
Gloucester