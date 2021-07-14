To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
I take no position on a Republican push for voter ID requirement, as outlined in the Gloucester Daily Times story of July 12. I do take issue, however, with Geoff Foster of Common Cause and state Sen. Barry Finegold in their disingenuous claims that voter ID requirements are a financial burden upon certain segments of the population.
Sen. Finegold goes so far as to label the need to produce some form of identification in order to vote as equal to a “poll tax” that would disproportionately hurt lower socioeconomic communities. Sen. Finegold, in the next breath, claims that “we absolutely must protect the security of our elections.”
Well, which is it? The commonwealth, by law, requires an ID to buy liquor, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. Is voting less important than drinking, smoking or gambling?
Peter Cotch
Rockport