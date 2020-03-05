To the editor:
The Rockport schools currently have 218 school choice students and 612 Rockport students. After a detailed analysis we have calculated these school choice students cost Rockport at least $800,000 per year more than the revenue they bring in. That number will double over the next 10 years unless the School Committee phases out school choice.
School choice definition. State law allows, but does not require, school systems to admit students from other cities and towns. The sending school must transfer $5,000 per student to the receiving school per year. If those students require special education, this incremental cost is also transferred. Once admitted, choice students have the right to stay through graduation.
How the analysis was done. We needed to calculate how much cost to the Rockport schools was attributable to choice. We took the job description, salary and benefit cost of each school teacher and staff employee. We used the count of choice vs. Rockport students in each grade for several years back. For this study we took the rules that the School Committee has in place for the number and type of teacher for each grade compared to the students in that grade. When we eliminated choice across the board, we could determine how many teachers and assistants were needed in each category according to those rules. We also studied non-teacher staff and did a similar analysis. The school department said we could save an additional $60,000 per year in supplies and equipment without choice. We found that when school choice is completely eliminated, we could not only save a net of $800,000 per year but also reduce the average class size. This saving results from a $2.2 million reduction of salary and benefit expenses offset by a loss of choice income of $1.4 million. If salaries and benefits continue to grow at the 3% rate over the next 10 years, the $2.2 million grows to $3 million, resulting in a net cost of choice of $1.6 million in 2030 unless it is stopped. There are undoubtedly additional savings due to the fact that 218 fewer students will be in our schools, but we didn’t consider them in this analysis.
How we compare. We have one of the highest percentages of choice students in the state. A comparison is Manchester-Essex, which has 51 choice students and 1,317 resident students. Rockport has 218 Choice and 612 resident students.
Reaction of School Committee. The School Committee members were not surprised by my analysis as I have been talking about this for some time. I was allowed two-and-a-half minutes to present this at one of their recent budget meetings. I also gave them a one-page summary of the reduced employee count and expense. They had no questions or response. They subsequently voted to recommend a permanent $899,000 yearly override at April Town Meeting.
Next steps. Unfortunately, it appears that the only way we can get the attention of the School Committee on this issue is to deny their ability to ”kick the can down the road” and cover this up with more money from the override. It will be difficult and stressful to make the necessary changes and improvements to our schools. Let’s ask them to work with the upcoming CASE study, due to be released late this month, and see if it helps design some of these changes. A successful result will provide excellent education for the fewer than 600 Rockport students. An override now is putting the cart before the horse.
Wally Hess
Citizens for Sustainable Education
Rockport
