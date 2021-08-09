To the editor:
First you take away a basketball court from Friend Street and place it where hardly anyone uses it! Do you know where that is?
Then you take away open space and a softball field where hundreds of men, women and children have played over the years and move it away from Webster Street.
But worst of all, you take away a memorial for a World War I soldier who was killed during the war and happened to be Portuguese and you think that’s a good idea?
I grew up on Portuguese Hill and it was a great experience. The kids on the Hill hung out on Friend Street played ball on the court, and had Friday night dances there. We all enjoyed Caesar Roland’s store across from the court.
I played ball on Webster Street’s Mattos Field with kids on the Hill. I skated on the field before the Ward 2 school was built and they used to flood the field in the winter with the brook that is on the property. We slid down Mt. Vernon Street to Sadler Street to Webster onto the field. We drank out of a clear brook in back of left field that is still flowing under Mattos.
We had pickup ball games on that field called Mattos, even flag football. It was the first Little League field Gloucester had and home plate was where left field is now.
Mattos Field was across the street from the house I grew up in and is still in my family.
I was one of the first group of students to go to the Ward 2 (Veteran’s) school, but at least the city didn’t take away the field.
The city could have left the Ward 2 school and built a two-story school where the East Gloucester school is now, but the School Committee, City Council, mayor and developers wisdom decided to ruin the narrow “Portuguese Webster Street” with a new school that is like trying to put a size 12 shoe into a size 6 shoe. This school should have had at least 10 acres of land to be built on. It should have not been placed next to a dangerous intersection of Route 128, where there are many accidents. The traffic there is scary and dropping off and picking up students will be a nightmare.
You could have built that school where Beeman School is located on 26 acres and included the Beeman School in the process of providing a new school. Beeman School was supposed to be the next school built after West Parish.
The cost of building a school that big at this time is just too big and costly for taxpayers, especially for people on a fixed income.
And for the superintendent, School Committee, City Council and mayor who voted for this -- thanks for nothing! You can go back and say the people voted for an override for the school, but they voted before they saw all that was involved with where the school was to be placed, the size of the humongous school, traffic problems, and added wasted expenses for an elementary school. Again, from a taxpayer, thanks for nothing!
Oh, and one more thing, we all want our children to have the best education and a fancy building doesn’t give them the education they deserve, the teachers do!
Joseph Palazzola