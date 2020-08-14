To the editor:
The anti-racism movement continues to gain popular support throughout our country, and right here on Cape Ann.
I am a white educator committed to learning and teaching about Black Lives Matter and dismantling structural racism. How do we heal the deeply entrenched legacy of white supremacy? Where does a well meaning white person start? I humbly offer three steps to begin your journey:
Educate yourself. There are numerous reading lists, videos and podcasts to add to what you already know, or think you know about race in America. Consider supporting Black-owned bookstores for your purchases but do not rely on our Black sisters and brothers to educate you. It is not their job.
Discuss or debrief with other white folks. In our quest to be “not racist,” many of us shy away from white-only spaces. There is a critical difference between denying people of color entry versus having an affinity group to process guilt, shame and accountability. It is our responsibility to work with other white people as we confront topics that may be traumatizing or retraumatizing to Black folks.
Join with and be lead by communities of color. Many white people have participated in rallies while respecting physical distancing. We can also financially support Black-led groups. Diverse coalitions have brought about lasting positive social change in the United States. Minority groups need support, not saviors.
I gratefully acknowledge Dr. Michelle Corbin, a white sociology professor at Worcester State University, for sharing these steps. We are at a pivotal moment in our history, and we all have a part to play. As the amazing Black educator Zaretta Hammond stated recently, “Black lives matter, but so does white consciousness.”
Heidi Wakeman
Gloucester