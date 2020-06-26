To the editor:
Recently COVID-19 has been on our minds so much that we may have forgotten another important health problem.
I refer to tick-borne Illnesses.
I had a bout with Lyme disease last summer. I began not feeling well before leaving for a trip to Acadia National Park. I went to urgent care and the first question was, “Were you bitten by a tick?” I said, “Not that I know of.”
I was given a prescription for a urinary tract infection (UTI), as bacteria had shown up in the test that was ordered, and was told to contact my primary care physician. She thought my symptoms sounded more like a virus than a UTI.
At Acadia I began experiencing night sweats, imbalance, speech problems, shakes, extreme fatigue and difficulty with walking.
I went to the emergency department at Maine Coastal Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth and had more tests. Eventually they also treated me for a UTI, and I was given an intravenous antibiotic.
Two days later, after returning home, I visited the emergency room at the Addison Gilbert Hospital, where I was treated a third time for a UTI. They admitted me because I was having so much trouble ambulating. All my tests were negative. I asked for a Lyme test and it was ordered, but was told it couldn’t be Lyme as my symptoms and other test results were contra-indicated. The Elisa Test came back equivocal, which meant that a Western Blot Test would follow. Four days after admission, I was discharged with no diagnosis.
The next day I went to Boston to the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for a second opinion. After a night in the emergency department undergoing still more tests, I was diagnosed with Fundamental Neurological Disorder (FND). I asked the attending neurologists if this might be Lyme disease, and was told no. I was advised to follow up with the neurological clinic at MGH.
Three weeks after my diagnosis for FND, I had an appointment with my primary care physician, who had been away on vacation during my onset of symptoms. I asked for the results of the three pending tests, the last of which was the Western Blot. Two of the tests were negative, but the third tested positive for Lyme disease. The results of these tests had been available the day after my discharge from AGH, but I had not been notified. I was prescribed a three-week course of doxycycline, and in about two weeks, as I’d been told, I began to feel like a functioning person again.
At AGH and MGH the doctors who saw me told me unequivocally that my health problem could not possibly be Lyme disease — and I believed them without questioning their diagnosis. (The doctor in Maine never even mentioned the possibility!). I send kudos to Melanie Shaw, nurse practitioner at Gloucester’s Urgent Care for asking the right question! I know now that they think I was probably bitten by a nymph tick, the size of a poppy seed.
I had Lyme disease and thousands of dollars were spent on my care — during which time I was physically and emotionally drained, wondering what was wrong with me? And although I had excellent care in all three hospitals, not one physician was willing to think I might have Lyme, that my symptoms did not match the commonly known signs of a red circle or rash, a temperature, joint pain, headache or weakness in the limbs. My symptoms were never taken seriously — even though a later computer search revealed many with Lyme disease have experienced the exact same symptoms I did.
I understand that tick-borne illnesses can mimic other diseases, and that many patients suffer with an inaccurate diagnosis. I believe if the medical community would be willing to listen to their patients, a lot of time and money and, most importantly, suffering, might be avoided.
My advice to all of you who have read my story, is to remember ticks are everywhere at this time of year. My husband has already paid a visit to Urgent Care, after he found a tick attached to him from being in the garden. You may also find ticks inside your house. I did just the other day, while making our bed!
I hope that by sharing my ordeal, I will help someone else to avoid what I went through. Happily, I can end my story with good news: I am very grateful that I have had no lasting side effects.
Ruth Janet Taylor
Rockport